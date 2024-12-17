Dua Padukone's Face To Be Revealed Soon? Ranveer Singh Reacts to Query From Paparazzi

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone embraced parenthood for the first time on November 8. The couple has named their baby girl Dua. Since the little one's birth, there is anticipation surrounding the newborn's face reveal. Recently, new dad reacted as paparazzi questioned him "Dua see kab mila rahe ho?" His reaction to it has gone viral, with netizens asking DeepVeer to debut the baby's first photos on social media.

Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer reacts to the paparazzi asking 'Dua se kab mila rahe ho?'

Ranveer Singh has been busy with the shoot of director Aditya Dhar's film alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. He has been travelling to and fro from Mumbai for the shoot of his untitled next. After he was spotted at the airport in Mumbai recently, dressed in an all-black look with a face mask on, paparazzi questioned him, "Dua see kab mila rahe ho?"

Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer's reaction was subtle. He simply smiled and gave a thumbs-up as he got into his car, charming fans with his response. This has left fans in suspense over Dua's first photos.

What's Ranveer's next project about?

Ranveer Singh has teamed up with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his next feature film. The project came after the director's The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal was shelved, reportedly due to high budget. The untitled film will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.

Ranveer began shoot of Aditya Dhar's next by seeking blessings at Golden Temple in Amritsar | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram