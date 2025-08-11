DYK Jr NTR Was Doubtful About Being Accepted In Bollywood Ahead Of War 2, Says 'Every South Indian...

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are gearing up for the release of their upcoming highly anticipated movie War 2. Ahead of the release, the makers held an event in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 10, which was attended by Hrithik and Jr NTR. Kiara Advani skipped the event as she recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Sidharth Malhotra. During the pre-release event, the RRR actor opened up about being doubtful whether he would be accepted into Bollywood or not.

Jr NTR opens up about his journey in Bollywood

Speaking at the event, Jr NTR revealed his apprehensions about entering Hindi cinema. However, he received immense support from the cast and crew and was welcomed with open arms. He added that this movie is not just about NTR entering Bollywood, but also Hrithik entering Telugu cinema.

"I come from South India, and thanks to SS Rajamouli for erasing many boundaries between South and North, which are just films. But every South Indian has a doubt: ‘Kya accept karenge yeh log?’ But thank you, Hrithik Sir for accepting me with wide and open arms, and for that beautiful hug you gave me on the first day. This is not a movie about NTR going into Hindi cinema, but Hrithik equally coming into Telugu cinema," Jr NTR said.

He further called his experience working with Hrithik "invaluable" and shared that he learned a lot from the actor. He sees himself in him and can't wait to get back on set with the Super 30 actor.

(A poster of War 2 | Image: X)

Jr NTR praises War 2 director Ayan Mukerji

During the same conversation, he praised Ayan Mukerji and called him a perfect choice to be appointed as the director of War 2. He shared how Ayan spends "sleepless" nights craving this visual extravaganza. He called him a guiding force and assured the fans that 2025 will have another blockbuster after the release of War 2. "As I promised you, 2025 will have another blockbuster from this country, and his name is going to be Ayan Mukerji," he added.