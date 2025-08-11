War 2 Advanced Booking Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Mints ₹2 Crore Within Hours, Maharashtra Registers Lead In Pre-release Ticket Sales

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will hit the big screens on August 14. The YRF actioner will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. The advance bookings for War 2 commenced on August 10, and the movie has amassed a decent total within 24 hours. The advance booking collections of the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer are expected to grow further in the coming days. The actioner, which is a sequel to the 2019 movie War, is likely to open well at the domestic box office, given the Independence Day holiday weekend.

War 2 scores big in advance booking collection

The advance booking for all versions of War 2 opened at midnight on August 9. After 24 hours, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer minted ₹2 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film has sold the highest number of tickets for the Hindi version, followed by the Telugu version. Tamil and Hindi IMAX were a close second. With block seats, the advance collection of War 2 stands at ₹5.62 crore.



Maharashtra has registered a big lead in the pre-release ticket sales for War 2 by contributing ₹51.8 Lac to the total. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Delhi have also registered a good response in the advance ticket sales.



War 2 vs Coolie advance booking sales

While the booking for War 2 opened recently, pre-sales for Coolie have been open for days now. The Rajinikanth starrer is preparing to wreak havoc at the box office by raking in ₹14 crore in advance sales. The Tamil version of the film has recorded a strong lead, followed by the Hindi and Telugu versions.



