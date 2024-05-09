Advertisement

Director duo Abbas and Mustan have given the audience numerous timeless movies. Among all is Baazigar, starring Kajol in the lead role. From performance to music, the movie became a cult classic over the years. However, not many know that music director duo Nadeem and Shravan were the original choice for the movie but the makers opted out owing to Kajol.

Why did Nadeem and Shravan opt out of Baazigar?

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, the director duo Abbas and Mustan revealed that Nadeem and Shravan urged them to replace Kajol. The music duo had personal differences with Kajol and her mother Tanuja. However, the director refused as they had already committed to her and had signed the contract with the actress. The duo told Nadeem and Shravan, "Picture banege toh Kajol toh rahege he (If the film will be made, Kajol will star in it)." On hearing this, they responded by saying, ‘Toh hum nahi rahege (Then we will not do the film).”

For the unversed, Nadeem and Shravan initially shared a positive bond with Kajol after working with the actress on her debut movie Bekhudi. They even recommended her to the producers. However, the bitterness between the two occurred when they once visited Kajol's home and felt insulted by Tanuja's behaviour. Post this incident they decided not to collaborate with Kajol in the future.

Nadeem and Shravan were replaced by Anu Malik

Anu Malik is one of the talented music composers in the Indian music industry. After Nadeem and Shravan opted out of the project, Abbas and Mustan approached Anu Malik. He composed eight tracks for the movie which became evergreen over the years. Among all Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Baazigar O Baaziga, Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata and Aye Mere Humsafar were declared hit.

