The 1978 film Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in a double role was a huge hit at the box office and has also acquired cult following. The film was also rebooted by director Farhan Akhtar, who made two parts of the new Don franchise. Farhan is also reviving the Don franchise with another movie starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role. While it is evident that the popularity of the movie has sustained through the years, it is interesting to know that Big B, the lead actor in the original Don movie, was not the highest paid cast member.

Pran was paid more than Amitabh Bachchan in Don

Pran aka Jasjit in the film was paid more than Amitabh Bachchan. Although Big B played the lead role in Don, it has been stated that Pran was paid more than him. Another interesting fact about the movie is that Farida Jalal had shot a small scene in Don but it was not included in the film due to its length.

The Chandra Barot directorial crime-thriller featured Big B in double roles opposite Zeenat Aman, Pran , Iftekhar and Helen . The movie spins around a lawbreaker, his break from the police, and how his lookalike took his place to help the police uncover the entire gang. The story was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Don 3 to feature Ranveer Singh

Earlier in August 2023, Farhan revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video. Kiara Advani later came onboard the project as the leading lady. A new era of Don will begin in 2025.

