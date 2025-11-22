Eetha: Shraddha Kapoor Suffers Injuries While Performing Lavani On Set, Shooting Halts - Reports

Shraddha Kapoor has been filming for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming project, tentatively titled Eetha. This movie is a biopic on Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The shooting phase was in full rage. However, during the Nashik schedule, Stree actress reportedly injured herself while performing Lavani. The shoot has now been paused. As per a Mid-Day report, the 38-year-old lost her balance during the dance and fractured her left foot.

Shraddha Kapoor injured on Eetha set?

According to a report shared by Mid-Day, Shraddha Kapoor was performing Lavani, a traditional folk dance and music style from Maharashtra, when the accident occurred. A source said, “Lavani music characteristically has fast-paced beats and a quick tempo. In this number composed by Ajay-Atul, Shraddha, sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta, had to perform a series of steps in succession, to the beats of the dholki. To look the part of a young Vithabai, the actor has put on over 15 kilos. In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance as a result.”

According to the report, director Laxman Utekar called off the shoot after the incident, but Shraddha suggested adjusting the schedule to film close-up shots instead. The team will return to set two weeks later, once she has fully recovered.

Neither the makers nor Shraddha Kapoor have commented on the reports yet.

All About Eetha

The Utekar directorial has not been officially announced yet, but reports say the shoot started on November 1 in Audhewadi. The team will also film in Solapur, Satara, and Kolhapur.

