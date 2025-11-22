Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal: Queen Of Tear Actor Faces Trouble Again, Cosmetics Brand Seeks $1.94 Million For Claims Of Dignity Damages

Kim Soo-hyun's troubles are not settling up. Months after the controversy began, a South Korean cosmetic company has intensified its demand for damages against the Queen of Tears actor, following the cancellation of its advertising contract with him. During a court hearing on November 21, the brand reportedly stated that the company ended the agreement because of his dating scandal with the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

According to reports, the company said, “We are unable to fulfil the contract because model Kim Soo-hyun violated the ‘maintaining dignity’ clause,” noting that the actor first denied his relationship with Kim Sae-ron and later changed his position. The brand has now raised its damage claim from 500 million won to 2.86 billion won, which is about $1.94 million.

The company added, “We applied the model fee in case of contract violation. If the duty to maintain dignity is violated, it is doubled. We measured the actual damages incurred. Currently, advertisers have terminated their contracts. The drama has finished filming, but its release has been halted. We will also submit evidence that a celebrity cannot fulfil his or her duties as a model."

For those who lost track of the case, the issue between the cosmetic brand and Kim Soo Hyun started earlier this year when the latter faced backlash.

Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal

Kim Soo Hyun is facing accusations of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor. The case continues in court, and her family has made several claims against him. Earlier, Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference to respond to the allegations.

He also explained why he had denied the relationship at first, saying, “As the lead actor of Queen of Tears, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the cast and crew." He further rejected claims that his agency pressured Sae Ron over her debts, adding, “Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were simply an ordinary couple who broke up over time."

