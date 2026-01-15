Ek Din: Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan’s Romance Film Locks Release Date, Makers Reveal First Look

Ek Din: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi debut movie with Junaid Khan is all set to hit the big screens. The Aamir Khan Productions have officially booked its new release date as May 1, 2026. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama serves as the Indian remake of the 2016 Thai hit movie One Day. The makers also revealed the first looks of the lead cast.

Janaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din release date

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi will star in the romantic drama Ek Din, which will now release on May 1, 2026, after an earlier plan for a late 2025 launch. Sunil Pandey has directed the film, while Aamir Khan Productions has backed the project.

Sharing the first poster of the upcoming romantic movie, the production house revealed that they will reveal the first teaser of the movie tomorrow.

In the captions, the makers wrote, “In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din.” The maker also revealed that the teaser for the film will be released tomorrow, January 16, 2026. The film is an Indian remake of the 2016 Thai hit One Day, originally directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun. Sneha Desai, known for Laapataa Ladies (2023), and Spandan Mishra have written the screenplay, adapting the story for Indian audiences.

First poster of Ek Din out

The poster for the upcoming film shows Sai and Junaid as a couple in love. Wearing winter clothes, they share an ice cream while snow falls softly around them. Their outfits suggest that the characters are college students in the story. Sunil Pandey directs the film, with a script written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra.

