First Look: Rasha Thadani-Abhay Verma Lock Lips In Laikey Laikaa's 'Bloody' Poster, To Arrive In Theatres On...

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma promise an intense storyline with a pinch of cracking chemistry in their next film, Laikey Laikaa. On Thursday, on the occasion of Makar Sakranti, the makers unveiled the first look poster and revealed that the film is expected to hit the theatres this summer.

(A poster of Laikey Laikaa | Image: Instagram)

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma will set the screens ablaze

The production house Phantom Studios took to its official Instagram handle and shared several posters unveiling the look of the characters. In the first poster, Abhay and Rasha can be seen locking lips while blood drips from their heads. Rasha's clothes are drenched in blood, which indicates a dramatic love story. It was followed by close-up looks of Rasha and Abhay with their face smeared with blood. The poster is captioned as "Love. Pain. Trust."

(A poster of Laikey Laikaa | Image: Instagram)

Soon after the production house unveiled the poster, Abhay's brother Abhishek Verma commented, "Minddddddddddddddd blowinggggggggggggggg" followed by heart eyes emoticons.

More about Laikey Laikaa

Helmed by Saurabh Gupta, the movie is being bankrolled by Bhavna Talwar and Raghav Gupta under the banner Phantam Studios.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rasha made her acting debut in 2025 with the film Azaad, set in pre-independence India. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline. The actress was lauded for her acting and dancing skills. The film concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide gross estimated to be ₹9.09-10 crore.

Abhay, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2024 film Munjya, co-starring Sharvari Wagh. The film was a sleeper hit at the box office. Apart from Laikey Laikaa, he also has Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's King, which is also slated to hit the theatres this year.