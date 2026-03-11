Ek Din Trailer Out: Junaid Khan's 'Wish' To Be With Sai Pallavi Comes With Expiry

The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din today, March 11. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the film was initially scheduled to release last year in November, but the makers postponed the release to May 2026 for a reason better known to them.

Watch Ek Din trailer

The over 2-minute trailer starts with a wishing bell that can fulfil any wish if asked, standing underneath it. Rohan (played by Junaid) explains this to his friend and unconsciously wishes, "I wish Meera (played by Sai Pallavi) were mine even if it is just for a day." Not realising he asked for it, standing underneath the bell, fate fulfils his wish. Meera is Rohan's colleague, whom he loves immensely but doesn't have the courage to confess his feelings.

In the next frame, Rohan and Meera can be seen enjoying each other's company to the fullest until an accident occurs, and Rohan blurts out the truth of his "wish", which came with an expiry, but its consequences remained etched in their memory. To know what happens next, you will have to watch the film.

For the unversed, the film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn. The film explores themes of love, fate and the impact of brief encounters.

All about Ek Din

Apart from Junaid and Sai Pallavi, the movie also stars Kunal Kapoor. The film is being bankrolled by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. Its soundtrack is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil. The title track is sung by Arijit Singh. The film will hit the theatres on May 1.