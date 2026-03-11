Updated 11 March 2026 at 13:38 IST
Ek Din Trailer Out: Junaid Khan's 'Wish' To Be With Sai Pallavi Comes With Expiry
Ek Din Trailer Out: Apart from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the movie also stars Kunal Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on May 1.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din today, March 11. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the film was initially scheduled to release last year in November, but the makers postponed the release to May 2026 for a reason better known to them.
Watch Ek Din trailer
The over 2-minute trailer starts with a wishing bell that can fulfil any wish if asked, standing underneath it. Rohan (played by Junaid) explains this to his friend and unconsciously wishes, "I wish Meera (played by Sai Pallavi) were mine even if it is just for a day." Not realising he asked for it, standing underneath the bell, fate fulfils his wish. Meera is Rohan's colleague, whom he loves immensely but doesn't have the courage to confess his feelings.
In the next frame, Rohan and Meera can be seen enjoying each other's company to the fullest until an accident occurs, and Rohan blurts out the truth of his "wish", which came with an expiry, but its consequences remained etched in their memory. To know what happens next, you will have to watch the film.
For the unversed, the film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn. The film explores themes of love, fate and the impact of brief encounters.
Advertisement
All about Ek Din
Apart from Junaid and Sai Pallavi, the movie also stars Kunal Kapoor. The film is being bankrolled by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. Its soundtrack is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil. The title track is sung by Arijit Singh. The film will hit the theatres on May 1.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Is Heading Towards Becoming Biggest Premiere Grosser In India, Advance Booking Nears ₹20 Crore Mark For Paid Preview Shows On March 18
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 13:38 IST