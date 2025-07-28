Ek Seeti Toh Banti Hai: Kajol Lives Her 'Anjali Moment' At Daughter Nysa Devgn’s Graduation Ceremony, Cheers 'C'mon Baby'

Remember Kajol's character Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, who gets emotional when her son, Krrish, takes the stage. Something similar happened at the actress's daughter, Nysa Devgn's, graduation ceremony. She brought her on-screen character to life as she cheered for Nysa. The video has gone viral on the internet with fans lauding Kajol.

Kajol turns cheerleader at daughter Nysa Devgn's graduation ceremony

Nysa was pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Recently, the 22-year-old graduated, and her parents made sure to attend the ceremony. In a video going viral on the internet, she can be seen walking towards the stage to receive her degree. The moment she posed with her professor holding the degree, Kajol didn't stand but made sure her voice reached the ears of everyone present in the room. She shouted. "Come on, baby", leaving Nysa and the professor at the podium in splits.

Another video shows Nysa entering the auditorium and waving at her parents, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, sitting in the audience.

For the occasion, Nysa was dressed in a lavender lilac dress layered with a traditional graduation robe. She sported subtle makeup.

What's next for Kajol?