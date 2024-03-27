Advertisement

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is just days away to hit the big screens and ahead of it Ektaa Kapoor visited Tirumala Tirupati Temple to offer prayers. Kapoor is jointly producing the film with Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Ektaa Kapoor visits Tirumala Tirupati Temple with BFF Anita Hassanandani

During the early hours of Wednesday morning, Ektaa and Anita offered prayers to Lord Balaji. After offering prayers, Kapoor shared photos and videos offering a glimpse of the visit. In the image, she can be seen posing with her close friend Anita and her mother-in-law, donning ethnic suits. The text on the photo read, "Jai Govinda... feeling blessed." In the video, they can be seen enjoying a proper South Indian meal at a restaurant.

( A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Crew?

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy is about 3 air hostesses, who take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. The trailer begins with Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s characters being interrogated by the police over gold that was being transported via flight. The following sequences in the trailer introduce the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors.

(A still from Crew teaser | Image: Instagram)

(A still from Crew teaser | Image: Instagram)

The trailer also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, promising a perfect blend of quirkiness and madness. To keep the audience hooked, the makers have been unveiling the songs from the film which has been a great hit in the music industry. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29.