Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Crew, gave her nod to the film even before hearing the second half of the script. As the film is just a week away from its release, the writers of the film Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared an interesting insight about Kriti getting on board for the film.

Kriti Sanon’s first reaction to Crew's story

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, Crew is a comedy heist film and also stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Talking about the time they offered the film to Kriti the writers revealed she couldn’t stop herself from laughing and said yes even before hearing the full script.

Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra told IANS, “Kriti couldn't just stop laughing when she heard the script, found it extremely funny. She liked it so much that she agreed to the role right away, without even hearing the whole story. Her genuine reaction proved just how hilarious the script really is."

What more do we know about Crew?

Crew’s trailer was unveiled earlier this month, which gave a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as 3 air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist.

It introduced the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29, 2024.