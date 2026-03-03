Esha Gupta Returns To India From UAE Amid Israel-US-Iran Conflict: Was Tough To Be In...

Esha Gupta was stranded in the United Arab Emirates when Iran bombed Dubai, including the very famous Burj Khalifa, and other cities. On Tuesday, the actress returned to India and expressed her gratitude to both the Indian and the UAE governments for their support during the tense situation. The actress penned a long note on her social media handle narrating her ordeal when she was stranded at the airport.

Esha Gupta is finally 'back home'

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared five page post narrating her ordeal and thanking both countries' authorities. She wrote, "Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God's blessing to be safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th(Sunday). By 1 pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home (sic)."

She added, "Here, I would like to mention that what I saw was strength of a country which is the UAE. We were at the Abu Dhabi airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged to action and stayed calm throughout even though we were all in this situation together. I hadn't checked in myself by then so I took a turn and left back to my hotel in Abu Dhabi. Following are the stories that we heard first hand from the people we met later in our hotel that night."

Esha further shared some real events that she had heard from people at the hotel like how the airport staff helped them. The passengers were given cash to buy food at the airport and each of them were given accomadation in hotels of Abu Dhabi.

(A page from Esha's post | Image: Instagram)

Following the bombing, several westbound international flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi were delayed due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Delhi Airport issued an update on social media platform X, stating, "Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport."

Meanwhile, India is closely monitoring the situation in parts of the Middle East and its impacts on international fight operations. Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers. The US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

Esha Gupta will be next seen in…