Wedding Of ViRosh: Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarship Scheme For Class IX And X Students In Telangana

Vijay Deverakona and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26 in the presence of their family and close friends. Following their wedding, they returned to Hyderabad and went to Vijay's hometown, Thummanapeta, Telangana, for Satyanarayan puja and perform grihapravesam at their family home. The event was organised on the large-scale, and a glimpse of the same went viral on the internet. During that event, the actor announced a scholarship scheme for Class IX and X students in local government schools.

Vijay Deverakonda announces a scholarship scheme

In a video going viral on the internet, Vijay can be heard announcing a scholarship scheme for 9th and 10th-class students across 44 government schools in Achampet Division of Telangana. While announcing the scheme, the actor was joined by his wife and actress Rashmika Mandanna and his parents, who seemed emotional and proud. Vijay's announcement was met with loud cheers.

Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet night

The couple shared separate posts on their Instagram handle along with heartfelt notes expressing their happiness and showering love on their loved ones. The couple offered a peek into their evening, which was spent laughing, dancing, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and heartwarming surprises. The images are nothing but dreamy and magical, capturing every emotion of the bride and groom.

Vijay took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of candid moments from his and Rashmika's sangeet night, which was filled with love, laughter, dance and many emotional moments. The post opens with a video in which the couple is dancing their hearts out, followed by a monochrome photo of the couple enjoying the night. The album also offers a peek into a sparkling entry of the couple, followed by a family moment.

Rashmika, on the other hand, shared moments in which she can be seen dancing with her sister, Vijay's brother Anand. She also gave a special performance, which looked nothing but magical. Along with the post, she penned a long note that reads, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other... to family wanting to surprise us... to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!” She added, “The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!”

The couple's post-wedding festivities will conclude from their star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4. It will be attended by the celebs from the film fraternity across Hindi and Telugu.