Exclusive | Panchayat Actor Durgesh Kumar Shares Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Life-Changing Career Advice: No Alcohol, No....
Panchayat Actor Durgesh Kumar shared his deep admiration for the Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and also recalled his first meeting with the actor in NSD in 2010.
Durgesh Kumar, best known for his role as Bhushan Sharma ‘Banrakas’ in the web series Panchayat, appeared as a guest at Republic Bharat's Rashtriya Sarvopari Sammelan. Speaking at the event, the actor shared his deep admiration for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also recalled the first time he met the Sacred Games actor and some advice that changed his life.
Durgesh recalled meeting the actor for the first time at the hostel of the National School of Drama, which was the alma mater of both actors. The Panchayat actor recollected, “We met for the first time in 2010 in the NSD hostel. One of my friends, Durvesh, knew him and got us to meet him. Nawaz sir spoke to us, had chicken for us, and did everything that is usual in NSD hostels."
Sharing the advice given to him by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Durgesh added, "But he cautioned all of us about one thing, ‘ek baat dhyaan rakhna, Bombay jis din utro, no daaru, no ladkibaazi band, career ban jaayega’ (keep one thing in mind, the day you land in Bombay, no alcohol, no womanising, and that is what will make your career).
Durgesh also sang high praises of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting. When asked to list his favourites in Bollywood, he named the Sacred Games actor, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and the late Irrfan Khan. Not just this, he also picked Sacred Games as his favourite web series.
Durgesh Kumar reasoned, “You read the book, then you will understand why I am saying that the web series is good and how much honesty was put into its adaptation.” He also called Nawazzudinn Siddiqui's Faizal Khan as one of his favourite characters and gave a shot at the iconic ‘Baap ka, dada ka’ dialogue from Gangs Of Wasseypur at the Republic Bharat's Rashtriya Sarvopari Sammelan.
