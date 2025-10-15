Durgesh Kumar has become a household name after featuring in the role of Bhushan Kumar in the web series Panchayat. The actor, who started as a side character in the first season of the show, has evolved into a pivotal plot-driving role in the recently released fourth season. However, the success and fame received by the actor did not come easily. He started his journey in theatre back in 2001. Durgesh landed his first major role in a Bollywood film in the 2014 release Highway, which was directed by Imtiaz Ali and featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Speaking about his journey, Durgesh Kumar called himself a ‘rooted man' connected with his traditions. Recalling his humble journey, the actor, speaking at Republic Bharat's Rashtriya Sarvopriya Sammelan, said, “I have come from the ground. A friend called me a long time ago, asking if I would audition for a film called PK. I still remember the moment I got the call for the first audition after working hard for 13 years. The call came, and I went for an improvised audition for the film PK, and at the same time, Goddess Saraswati blessed me, and I got Highway through that very audition. I did not have to audition again for Highway.”

Continuing, Durgesh recalled the same thing repeated before landing the role in Panchayat. He shared, “Then, after a long struggle, after doing one or two side roles in some projects, I got a call from my friend again. He said, 'There is a scene of a photographer. Will you do it?' I went and auditioned. The friend called back, saying I did not get that part, 'but got another role of a character named Bhushan Sharma. It's a one-day role. You will get ten thousand. Will you do?' I said yes. Beggars can't be choosers. I did that, and he (the character) became the villain.”



