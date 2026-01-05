Explained | Homebound As India's Official Entry For 98th Academy Awards Vs Dashavatar In Oscars Contention List, What's The Difference? | Image: X

98th Academy Awards/Oscars 2026: In an iconic moment for Marathi cinema, Subodh Khanolkar’s Dashavatar has made it to the Oscar contention list. The makers shared the update on Sunday, calling it a proud achievement for the industry. This development has also sparked curiosity about what the Oscar contention list actually means and how it differs from the final nominations.

What is Oscar's contention list?

The Oscar contention list marks the first eligibility phase of the Academy Awards. At this stage, filmmakers who meet the Academy’s rules can submit their films for consideration in different categories. They must complete the eligibility formalities, pay the required fees, and officially submit the film for review by Academy members as part of the nomination process.

This list is selected from over 2,000 films submitted from around the world, with only about 150 to 250 titles moving forward to this key stage. By securing a place on the list, Dashavatar joins a highly competitive group of globally recognised films and enters the Academy’s formal evaluation phase.

It is important to note that a film submitted for contention is different from a country’s official Oscar entry. This year, India’s official submission in the Best International Feature Film category is Homebound. In contrast, the makers of Dashavatar, Ocean Film Company, independently submitted the film after confirming its eligibility under the Academy’s general categories.

Advertisement

What are the rules to submit a movie in contention list?

According to the Academy’s official website, feature films must meet specific criteria to qualify for general category consideration. They must open in a commercial cinema in at least one of six US metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County, the City of New York, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago (Illinois), Miami (Florida), or Atlanta (Georgia). The film must also complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days at the same venue and have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

After a film qualifies and enters the contention phase, filmmakers receive a window of several months to campaign for nominations. The phrase "For Your Consideration" (FYC) describes the large-scale promotional and advertising efforts led by studios and publicists to draw the attention of Academy members during awards season. These campaigns, which often cost millions, follow strict Academy rules and focus on boosting a film’s visibility among voters.

Advertisement

When is Oscar 2026?

The Academy revealed the shortlists in 12 categories for the 98th Academy Awards on December 16, 2025. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, secured a place on the shortlist in its category.