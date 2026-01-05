Updated 5 January 2026 at 15:48 IST
Fact Check: Deepika Padukone's First Look From AA22 x A6 Revealed On Her Birthday? Know The Truth Behind Viral Photo
Deepika Padukone is all set to play the lead role in the Allu Arjun starrer untitled film directed by Atlee. A new poster from the movie was shared today, leaving fans guessing if it features the actrees's look from the movie.
Deepika Padukone's film with Allu Arjun is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood. Directed by Atlee, the film was announced following the actress's controversial exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. On January 5, on the ocassion of her 40th birthday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Sun Music shared a poster sending birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone. The post was later taken down.
The poster featured a background and text similar to the one shared by Sun Pictures, the official producer of AA22 x A6. This led to some netizens debating whether the poster shared by Sun Pictures is the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film. In this poster, the actress was seen dressed as a samurai with a sword in both her hands. Sharing the photo, the page wrote, “Wishing the gorgeous actress @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday!”
The poster confused fans of the actress, who believed that it was her look from the movie. However, it must be noted that the post made by Sun Pictures does not mention AA22 x A6 anywhere. Moreover, the page is known for sharing fan-made edits and posters, which is what Deepika Padukone's look appears to be. To clarify things further, no member from the movie, including Allu Arjun, Atlee or Deepika herself, shared the poster, hinting that it is not her real look.
Sun Pictures, on the other hand, shared a birthday with Deepika. In their post, they shared a photo of the actress, reportedly from the Marie Claire shoot, with the caption, “Wishing the super talented @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday!” Tentatively titled as AA22xA6, the magnum opus will mark Deepika’s reunion with director Atlee, following their successful collaboration on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. It will also be her first on-screen pairing with Allu Arjun, the lead actor of the Pushpa franchise.
Published On: 5 January 2026
Published On: 5 January 2026 at 15:48 IST