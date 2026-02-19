Fabricated Narratives Aimed at Inciting Communal Discord: Kerala CM Strongly Opposes Release Of The Kerala Story 2

The makers of The Kerala Story 2 released the trailer of the film on February 17. Since then, the movie has sparked some outrage on social media, calling it ‘propaganda’. Amid this, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to strongly condemn the release of the 2023 movie, which was headlined by Adah Sharma.

Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric: Pinarayi Vijayan on Kerala Story 2

On February 19, the Chief Minister of Kerala penned a strong note of disapproval for the Kerala Story 2. He wrote, “The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film 'The Kerala Story' should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt.”

Calling the narrative of the film ‘fabricated’, he continued, “It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail.”

The social media post comes after the CM's office already shared a statement against the film on Wednesday. As per multiple reports, the statement reads, “They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion.” He added, "We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a centre of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood."

Advertisement