Fact Check: Truth About Dhurandhar 2 'U/A 16+' CBFC Certification Rumours
Dhurandhar 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film is directed by Aditya Dhar and is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19.
Several media reports claimed that Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has passed the CBFC scrutiny and has been passed by the film body with a U/A 16+ certificate. The reports also claim that the movie will be shorter in duration than the first part, released on December 2, 2025. However, soon after the reports surfaced, social media users called the bluff. The rumours are actually just a misinterpretation of a viral screengrab from the CBFC website.
Has Dhurandhar 2 already been certified by CBFC?
On February 19, several reports claimed that the CBFC has given a U/A certificate to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and that the approved final cut of the movie would be 2 will be 6 minutes shorter than the first part. To prove this, an alleged screenshot from the official Central Board of Film Certification website has also been attached. On closer look, it is certain that the said certificate is not for the sequel of the Ranveer Singh headliner.
A user on the Reddit thread Bolly Blinds and Gossip shared that the certificate attached to the reports lists the movie's name as simply Dhurandhar and not Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is the official title of the sequel. It should be noted that the teaser of the sequel, which was certified ‘A’, had its full name. Furthermore, the user shared that the certificate is not for theatrical release, but for the television premiere of Aditya Dhar's directorial. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.
It is common in India for films to get a revised certificate from CBFC before the television debut, especially for movies that are initially rated ‘A’. Consequentally, the makers have trimmed some gore and inappropriate scenes from the movie, reducing the runtime and making it fit for satellite run, as per reports.
It should be noted that the final Dhurandhar 2 is yet to be certified by the film board. Post-production work on the film is still in the works. The Ranveer Singh movie is unlikely to receive a U/A certificate for its theatrical release.
