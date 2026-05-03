Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Attend the Pre-MET Gala 2026 Dinner In New York? Know Truth Behind Viral Photos

Rumours circulated about Deepika Padukone attending the coveted MET Gala 2026. Scheduled to be held on May 4, local time, the biggest night in fashion draws who's who from cinema, sports, business and politics to the coveted MET steps. The guest lists of the high-profile event are kept under wraps until the final date. However, viral claims suggested that the Jawan actress might be in attendance at the MET Gala.

Solidying the rumours, a photo of the actress allegedly from a pre-MET Gala dinner went viral. In the photo, the mom-to-be could be seen dressed in a green and black coloured kaftan gown. Some photos also showed Deepika posing with other attendees.

While the viral photos have fooled many fans, it must be noted that it is not real. The pictures of Deepika Padukone at the pre-MET Gala dinner 2026 are doctored using tools of AI. While Vogue did host a Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party on Saturday night, it is unlikely that the Jawan actress attended the fashion event.

As per social media reports, Deepika will not be attending the MET Gala 2026 either. While she may be skipping it this year, the actress is no stranger to the coveted event. She has previosuly attended the MET Gala in 2017, 2018, and 2019.



Also Read: What Happens Inside the Invite-only MET Gala?

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Deepika Padukone spotted on the set of King

As rumours of Deepika's attendance at the MET did the rounds, videos of her from the shoot of her upcoming movie went viral. On Friday, clips of Deepika shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town began doing the rounds on social media. On the following day, another visual of the actors from the set surfaced online. The director, Siddharth Anand, took to his social media account to urge fans not to share clips from the film shoot.





Also Read: Deepika Padukone Sports Cute Baby Bump On King Sets In South Africa