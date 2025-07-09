Fake Bills And Falsehood: How Alia Bhatt's Now-Arrested Former Assistant Vedika Shetty Duped Her Of ₹76 Lakh Over 2-Year Period

Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant Vedika Shetty has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly duping the actress of over ₹76 lakh over a period of two years between May 2022 to August 2024. Vedika is said to have created fake bills, took Alia's signature on them and then transferred the money to her friend's account. This way, she embezzled around ₹76 lakh while she worked with her.

A case was registered in the matter at Juhu Police Station in January this year. Alia's mother Soni Razdan was the complainant. Reportedly, the accused Vedika was absconding for the last 5 months. She was arrested in Bengaluru and was produced in the court recently. She has been sent to police custody till July 10. According to reports, Vedika worked as Alia's personal assistant from 2021 to 2024. The alleged financial irregularities, it seems, began a year after she began working with the Brahmastra actress.

Alia Bhatt was duped of lakhs by her former assistant Vedika Shetty | Image: X

The modus operandi

Vedika Prakash Shetty, 32, is accused of committing irregularities worth ₹76.9 lakh in Alia's production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Private Limited, and her personal accounts. Alia launched her banner in late February 2021. It appears that Vedika started working with Alia around the same time as her production house was launched.

Alia Bhatt launched her production house in late February 2021 | Image: Instagram