Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's Relationship Takes Off On US Vacation | Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been actively sharing photos and videos with Raj Nidimoru, fuelling rumours of their relationship. The rumoured couple seem to be on vacation in the USA. In her photo dump from Detroit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu added a PDA moment with Raj Nidimoru. The photos are now viral on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's romance-filled moments take over Detroit

Samantha and Raj have sparked a relationship buzz with their public appearances together, social media posts, and work collaborations. However, despite the speculations, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. They have always maintained that they are just friends.



On July 8, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to Detroit. The actress shared a few snaps of herself and a select other photos of the picturesque views. One photo that grabbed the attention of social media users was a snap where she could be seen holding hands with Raj and crossing the road. In another photo, the actress could be seen dining in a cafe with her friends.



Fans of the actress took to the comment section to wish her luck with his budding romance. For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, but the couple got a divorce in 2021. Her followers and well-wishers commented on her photos with Raj and wished that she always stays happy.