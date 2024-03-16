×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Fake News: Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Reports Of His Ill Health | WATCH

The reports around Big B's health started in the afternoon with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan | Image:Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dismissed reports of ill health as “fake news”, putting an end to rumours about his hospitalisation. Earlier in the day, social media platforms were flooded with reports claiming the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

 

Amitabh Bachchan file photo | Image: X

 

Amitabh Bachchan responds to reports of his ill health

In the evening, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were photographed at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata, hours after reports of his hospital visit surfaced.

 

Amitabh Bachchan file photo | Image: X

 

In a video, circulating on social media, Bachchan is seen exiting the stadium when someone from the crowd asked him about his health. The actor is initially seen gesturing with his hands that everything is fine.

The person then asked him, “How are you? All fine? to which Bachchan said, “Fake news.”

What were the reports surrounding Amitabh Bachchan's health?

The reports started in the afternoon with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check. Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty — a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels — to remove a blockage in his leg. And some reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery.

However, there was no confirmation from either the hospital or his office for much of the day.

 

Amitabh Bachchan file photo | Image: X

 

And though the reports could not be independently verified, #Amitabh Bachchan and #Kokilaben Hospital were top trends on X.

Among those who wrote were Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. “Praying for Amitabh Bachchan’s speedy recovery. #AmitabhBachchan,” he posted on X.

Scores of others wrote wishing him to get well soon and that they were praying for his good health.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. His upcoming films include Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer Kalki AD 2898. He will also be seen alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Vettaiyan. 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

