Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 15th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty: Report

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly underwent angioplasty on March 15. Following the procedure, the actor has discharged from the hospital on the same day.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amitabh Bachchan, who was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Friday, March 15, got discharged on the same day. Reportedly, the actor underwent angioplasty. A report in IANS quoted a source saying, "He underwent an angioplasty, but there is still no confirmation regarding his health update."

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Amitabh Bachchan Blog

Amitabh Bachchan’s social media post sparks curiosity

Big B, who is an avid social media user, took to X on Friday and wrote, “T4950-in gratitude ever...” Along with this, he shared a video from his latest appearance at ISPL’s qualifying match. “T 4950 - Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo, Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo,” he wrote in the caption. In the video, he can be seen enjoying with his son Abhishek Bachchan during the match. 

 

In his blog, Amitabh, who was last seen in 'Ganapath', said: "Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love... Ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection...ever in gratitude for your continuity...Love and more later."

Amitabh Bachchan underwent hand surgery earlier this year 

Meanwhile, Big B had undergone a surgery on his hand earlier this year. In January, he took to his blog post and wrote about the same. In his public spottings and the customary meet and greet with his fans, we was seen wearing a brace in his hand. The actor has been busy with the shoot of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which is set to release on May 9.   

Published March 15th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Whatsapp logo