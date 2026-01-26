'Fans' Of Varun Dhawan Pour Milk On His Poster Following Border 2 Success, Netizens Call It 'A PR Stunt'

The release of Border 2 sparked a fan frenzy across the nation. Sunny Deol fans showed up to theatres in tractors, while some celebrated the movie's success like a festival. Amid this came videos of a group of men bathing Varun Dhawan's poster with milk, often considered a mark of respect.

The viral videos claimed that the group is a fan of the actor and is celebrating his performance in the war drama. This came after Varun Dhawan was massively trolled for allegedly having a ‘crooked smile’ in the teaser and trailer of Border 2. As soon as the video of the actor's poster being bathed with milk went viral, netizens took to the comment section to react to it.

While fans of the actor reshared it in large numbers, the other half of the internet sensed something fishy. The video quickly landed on the Reddit thread BollyBlindsandGossip. Redditors speculated that the video does not feature actual fans of the actor, but seems to be orchestrated by his PR team. A comment on the thread read, “This is a PR move, I guess. For VD, really? During Sunny Sanskari, people were cheering for Rohit Sharaf more than him.” Echoing the sentiment, another user wrote, “Varun has taken the trolling his received to his ego, and this is nothing but a PR stunt. Even during his prime, he didn't get this treatment.”



The other criticism about the video came over the ‘God-like’ worship of celebrities and the wastage of milk. A user noted, “Ewwwww, food waste, time waste, roads are dirtier. Our soldiers need a treatment and a thousand times better actors to represent them on screen.” Another user shared, “So much milk wasted.” A user argued, “I wasn't even surprised looking at this. Indians are never going to get civic sense. What I really understand is that these are some stupid, uneducated people. If they were educated, the milk would have gone to underprivileged or poor people who struggle to have a meal in a day.” Varun Dhawan himself is yet to react to the video.



