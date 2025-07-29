Farah Khan Manifested A Hand-written Letter From Amitabh Bachchan, And She Got It Too | Watch

Farah Khan recently visited Radhikka Madan's residence in Mumbai, where she found Amitabh Bachchan's hand-written letter framed. On seeing this, Farah in her vlog requested the veteran actor to send her one as well and voila, her wish came true. On Tuesday, Farah took to her social media handle and shared a video informing her fans that Big B fulfilled her wish.

Farah Khan expresses her excitement at receiving a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a video, where she recalled wishing for a letter from Big B at Radhikka's house, and little did she know that Big B follows her vlog. She said, "I have received this beautiful handwritten letter straight from Amit ji. Amit ji, I love you. Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kaynat and all that works! I wished for it, and Amitabh ji wrote me such a lovely letter of appreciation. And don’t miss the fact that it was written at 3:30 am! Amit ji is watching our vlogs!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Farah then read the content of the letter, "Dearest Farah, there are moments when exceptional talents in various diverse mediums go beyond any appreciation. ‘Appreciation’ as a word, describing your enormous creative contribution, falls short by miles. May you continue your outspoken verbosity in the years ahead. My love, affection and regard."

She then thanked Raddhika for helping her receive a letter from Amitabh Bachchan and shared that just like her, even she is going to frame it. The video concluded with Farah and her cook Dilip's banter. On seeing Farah, he too innocently asked for a letter from Big B.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Thank youuuuu @amitabhbachchan sirrrrrr uv made my year!! So sporting, so gracious and such good English to boot 😂 lovvv u Amitji".