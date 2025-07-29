Sara Ali Khan Visits Gurudwara With Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa In Delhi, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Sara Ali Khan made quite an impression in her latest released movie Metro In Dino…With buzz around her role, there is much whispering about her personal life as well. The bubbly actress is grabbing eyeballs after she was spotted visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi alongwith rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa early this morning. The videos of both are going viral.

Sara Ali Khan visited Gurudwara with rumoured boyfriend, video goes viral

A viral video from Kedarnath first flame the rumours about Sara Ali Khan’s alleged relationship with model and politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa. And now, their latest appearance, seemingly during a Gurudwara visit, has only added to the speculation, with many now convinced there’s more than just friendship between them.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzo Pallav Paliwal, the Sky Force actress visited Gurudwara wearing a graceful white suit. Soon after, Arjun casually joins her in the car, further fuelling the buzz.

Netizens quickly filled the video’s comment section with heart emojis and admiring comments, calling them a “superhit jodi.” However, neither has reacted to the rumours, fans are still excited about the buzz.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is an actor, musician, politician, and mixed martial arts enthusiast. He reportedly worked as an assistant director on films such as Singh Is Bliing and appeared in Band of Maharajas. He has released several singles, including Thinkin’ Bout You, Hellcat, and En route, and collaborated with Tech Panda & Kenzani on the fusion track Parda.