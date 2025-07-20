Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute To 'OG' Don Director Chandra Barot After He Passes Away At 86, Sends Condolences To Family

Updated 20 July 2025 at 14:04 IST
Chandra Barot, a veteran filmmaker known for directing the 1978 classic film Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan, died on Sunday. He was 86 when he breathed his last. According to multiple reports, he was battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years. Mourning the death of the filmmaker, Farhan Akhtar penned a heartfelt note, calling him the 'OG'.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan shared a photo of the director and expressed his sadness over his death. "Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family," he wrote.
Chandra Barot made his directorial debut with Don and went on to direct several hit films, including Aashrita and Pyar Bhara Dil. Two of his directorial works were shelved - Hong Kong Wali Script and Neil Ko Pakadna... Impossible. Before making it big as a director, he worked as an assistant director in movies, like Purab Aur Pachhim, Yaadgaar and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.
After 33 years, Farhan took forward Barot's legacy and brought back Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan. He served as a director, writer and producer of the movie.
Farhan Akhtar is returning with the third installment of Don, probably after 15 years, if released in 2026. The film will star Ranveer Singh as Don, while the makers are still deciding on the antagonist. It will go on the floors in January 2026. Meanwhile, he is busy with his next film, 120 Bahadur, playing the titular role of Major Shaitan Singh. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the Indo-China War. This film portrays the extraordinary valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers against overwhelming odds. It will hit the theatres on November 21.
