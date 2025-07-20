Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1, Mahavatar Narsimha, Thalaivan Thalaivi, Maareesan And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that are scheduled to release in theatres this week. Earlier, highly anticipated movies like Son of Sardaar 2 and Param Sundari were slated to hit theatres on July 25, but they postponed the release to August. So this week, there is only one highly anticipated drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, starring Pawan Kalyan. Other than this, the list also includes Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's Thalaivan Thalaivi, Shine Tom Chacko's Soothravakyam and Fahadh Faasil's Maareesan.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1

It is a Telugu period drama starring Pawan Kalyan and is set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. It features Pawan as a rebellious outlaw who takes on the perpetrators. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj in supporting roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 24.

Thalaivan Thalaivi

A raw and rugged love story between two strong-willed souls, where passion and conflict collide in a storm of emotion. They navigate a quiet yet intense connection in a world stripped of frills. Their relationship unfolds through glances, silences, and an undercurrent of longing. The romantic drama stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on July 25.

Soothravakyam

Shine Tom Chacko's starrer revolves around a police inspector who mentors students. He turns his station into a community hub for local youth, but faces scrutiny when someone disappears. Helmed by Eugien Jos Chirammel, the film will hit the theatres on July 25.

Maareesan

In an unusual situation, Velayudham sets out on a journey with Dhaya from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai-a journey that will alter both their lives in ways they never imagined. What unfolds becomes the heart of the story. Comedy thriller drama helmed by Sudheesh Sankar, stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on July 25.

Mahavatar Narsimha

The animated drama is based on a mythological story of Hiranyakashyap and his son Prahlad. The demon Hiranyakashyap seeks revenge on Vishnu and declares himself a god. His son, Prahlad, remains devoted to Vishnu. Vishnu manifests as Narsimha to defeat the demon and restore balance. The film will release in regional languages - Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It will release on July 25.

Bandook

When bodies surface on a remote river island, a retrieval team and a relentless investigator uncover horrors buried deeper than the dead. The film stars Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Balaji Manohar and Shwetha Prasad. The Kannada language drama will release on July 25.

Goodbye Mountain