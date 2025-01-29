Published 22:23 IST, January 29th 2025
Fatima Sana Shaikh Was 'Dropped' From Two Films After Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan Flopped
Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed how box office failure of Thugs of Hindostan impacted her work in tindustry. She was last seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur.
Fatima Sana Shaikh began her film career as a child artist in the 1997 film Chachi 420 starring Kamal Haasan. Though the actress played several roles, she rose to fame after playing the role of Geeta Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal co-starring Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, Fatima revealed that after the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan, she had to face obstacles in the industry.
Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing challenges in the film industry
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked about the impact of box office failures, she said, “If, as a director you make a film that flops, it becomes very difficult for that person to get another project. The same happens with us actors. If one of your film flops, you might get removed from two or three other films. That’s exactly what happened to me- Thugs of Hindostan flopped, and I was dropped from two films.”
Fatima also said, “Emotionally, I feel like I wish he hadn’t done that and had shown some faith because someone has to show faith, right? If you don’t have faith in an actor, how will it work? Someone might be down today, but tomorrow they could rise, she said, emphasising that an artist is not just a product but a human being”.
She further said, “It’s a collective thing, right? It doesn’t matter whether someone took responsibility or not. If a film is a hit, even the smallest role of the smallest character gets respect and success. But, if a film flops, even the smallest character faces a setback”.
Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming projects
Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. She will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro…In Dino co-starring an ensemble case of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma and Pankaj Tripathi.
The movie will release this year, but makers are yet to announce the release date. Other than this, she also has Ul Jalool Ishq and Aap Jaisa Koi, both slated to release this year.
