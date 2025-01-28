Fatima Sana Shaikh Recounts Casting Couch Experience In South Cinema, Reveals Being Asked If 'She's Ready To Do Everything'

Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, who wears hearts on her sleeves. In a recent interview, the Dangal actress opened up about her casting couch experience in the South film industry and revealed that she played dumb just to see how "low" they could get.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked if she was 'ready to do everything'

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fatima shared that a casting agent from the South asked her, "'You will be ready to do everything, right?’ I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role, but he kept saying that and I played dumb because I wanted to see how low can he get."

She further recalled another shocking incident in Hyderabad where some producers were openly talking about the casting couch. She said, "We were in a room, and the producers would talk about it very openly, giving indications that you have to meet people. They wouldn’t say it outright, but it was clear what they meant. However, not everyone is like that."

(A file photo of Fatima Sana Shaikh | Image: Instagram)

Fatima starred only in one South Indian movie which was in Telugu language titled Nuvvu Nenu Okkatavudam (2015). Since then, she predominently worked in Hindi film industry.

What's next for Fatima Sana Shaikh?