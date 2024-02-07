Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika's Film Likely To Earn Over ₹20 Crores

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The film hit the theaters on January 26.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone in Fighter
Deepika Padukone in Fighter | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Siddharth Anand has just seen through the release of his aerial extravaganza, Fighter. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor amongst a larger ensemble cast, the film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film released in theatres on January 25, a day ahead of India ringing in its 75th Republic Day celebrations.

Fighter is eyeing a promising start


Right off the bat, Fighter is expected to see a big jump on its second day which marks the commencement of the Republic Day weekend. That being said, as per early estimates and trends, the film is eyeing an opening ranging between ₹19 crores and ₹21 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film has shown a promising start in the metros and across the national chains.

However, the mass belts have had a comparatively underwhelming response. The reason behind this, as per speculations, is the departure from a typical understanding of an action film in lieu of high-tech aerial combat. Fighter also already appears to be picking up pace - a derivation made from the film's advance bookings for the second day. Day 2 of Fighter's theatrical run, is being pegged somewhere between ₹35 crores to ₹40 crores, reports suggest.

What is Fighter about?


Siddharth Anand's Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film takes a bird's eye view of the professional and personal ups and downs in the lives of Indian Air Force officers Patty, short for Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan), Minni, short for Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Rocky, short for Rakesh Jaisingh (played by Anil Kapoor).

The film carries strong real-time references to the Indian forces' struggles and efforts in the form of keynote events like the Pulwama attack and Operation Bandar. Fighter is currently running in theatres. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

