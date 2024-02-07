English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Fighter Review: Hrithik-Deepika Film Offers Patriotism In Abundance, Depth In Short Supply

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, released in theatres on January 25. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force.

Aalokitaa Basu
Fighter
Fighter | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

It is safe to say that Siddharth Anand appears to have found his niche. The director's recent filmography hints that stylised action and choreographed bravado are his expertise. His latest cinematic outing, however, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter, may push you to see him as capable of more.

Advertisement

Hot Take

For all that Fighter is not, the film will surely give you bang for your buck. If Anand gets one thing correct, it is the glory of being Indian Air Force officers. The nobility, as a matter of fact, is palpable enough to translate through the screen. It also helps that almost every character is played by a bona fide looker. Thankfully, the patriotic fervour - right in time for the Republic Day weekend - is not just mere tokenism.

Advertisement

Does Fighter live up to the hype?

The thing about Fighter is, that the story leads, Patty and Minni, short for Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone), could be absolutely anybody. This sadly brings one to the understanding that having names like Hrithik and Deepika on board is simply a checks and balances arrangement to justify the hefty budget.

Advertisement

Performances lack strength and the storyline falters on depth. That being said, Fighter is still quite the visual spectacle.

Advertisement

Patriotism galore

Fighter's pulse is the evident reference to the 2019 Pulwama attack. The cinematisation of the collision induced blast is a painfully, goosebump-inducing moment, as is the slowed down aftermath. The impact of this segment in the film stays with you for long, almost making up for the ensuing bland bits to come. 

Advertisement


There are a few other pride-swelling moments to look out for as well. Two highlights in this regard are the unit's helicopter crossing paths with a CRPF convoy as they both wave the Indian flag at each other and Patty's climax monologue about Kashmir, mouthed as he beats Azhar (Rishabh Sawhney)- the film's primary antagonist, to bits.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone's performance is a let down

Deepika Padukone's Minni, does not have much role except for simply being there. Additionally, she appears conscious on screen, something that does great disservice to the whole point of her character - the gender-discrimination informed social messaging. While Hrithik as Patty works towards emanating an eventual warmth, not lost on the audience, Deepika fails to make any impact at all.

Advertisement


In her defense, there is not much for her to do, something that can be blamed on the way in which the character of Minal Rathore has been conceptualised. But then again, one cannot help but wonder why Deepika's recent career trajectory seems to display a marked move away from content-driven roles to a self-brand building campaign of being part of the biggest films, doing the bare minimum.

Advertisement

Siddharth Anand steps out of his comfort zone

One thing is for sure, Siddharth Anand knows how to present his heroes. The aesthetic montages of the dashing unit going about their day at the Air Force base camp has an undeniable charm to it. However, the sheer amount of times these montages are injected as fillers feels like overkill, almost to masquerade the gaping gaps in a sturdy storyline.

Advertisement


Why Anand feels so dependent on stylisation when he very clearly possesses the sensitivity and clarity to craft  something like the Pulwama attack segment in the film, is a question that is yet to be answered. The flair and pizzaz acts almost like a crutch, one he keeps rushing to in abundance, between gaps of some serious storytelling.

Advertisement

Watch it or skip it?

Fighter is certainly a Republic Day weekend watch. You will feel the patriotism in your heart and adrenaline in your nerves, but also be prepared to feel slight frustration on the lost potential of a film that with some more focused direction, could have paralleled an Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Advertisement

Deepika fans, however, must take note - she is particularly bleak in this one.

Advertisement

Bottomline

Hrithik's Patty will grow on you while Deepika herself is down right drab. Siddharth Anand very consciously tries to strike a balance between cinematic flair fit for the big screen and heart-touching storytelling - but the former evidently overpowers the latter. Karan Singh Grover deserves a special mention as the jovial and charming yet fiercely patriotic Sartaj Gill.

Advertisement

Rating: 3/5

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement