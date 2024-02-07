Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Nears ₹100 Cr Mark

Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic box office on its 4th ticketing day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone in Fighter
Deepika Padukone in Fighter | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screen on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day. The film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Ever since its release, the aerial action movie has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres.

Fighter continues to hold steady at the box office 

Fighter opened to a staggering ₹22.5 crore at the box office. The film became Hrithik Roshan’s third-highest career opener after War and Bang Bang. On the second day, the film saw a massive jump and collected ₹39.5 cr, owing to the Republic Day holiday. However, it registered a marginal dip on the subsequent day. 

On its first Saturday, the Deepika Padukone starrer raked in ₹28 crore. While the collection saw a dip, the film’s total stands at a staggering ₹90 crore, as per Sacnilk. It is likely to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the box office over the weekend. 

Deepika Padukone's 15th ₹100 crore club entry

With Fighter, Deepika Padukone marks her 15th entry into the coveted ₹100 crore worldwide grossers' club. This accomplishment gains additional significance as she achieves this feat in just 25 Hindi films. From her debut hit, Om Shanti Om to the current success of Fighter, Deepika's journey in Bollywood has been filled with consistent box office successes.

Fighter weaves a tale around Shamsher Pathania played by Hrithik Roshan, fulfilling his dream to join the Indian Air Force. As he faces challenges, Patty, played by Deepika Padukone, also an Indian Air Force cadet accompanies him. The film explores their journey to becoming heroes.

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  2. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  4. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. Nestle reports December quarter (Q4) results

    Web Stories6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement