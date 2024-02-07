Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screen on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day. The film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Ever since its release, the aerial action movie has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres.

Fighter continues to hold steady at the box office

Fighter opened to a staggering ₹22.5 crore at the box office. The film became Hrithik Roshan’s third-highest career opener after War and Bang Bang. On the second day, the film saw a massive jump and collected ₹39.5 cr, owing to the Republic Day holiday. However, it registered a marginal dip on the subsequent day.

On its first Saturday, the Deepika Padukone starrer raked in ₹28 crore. While the collection saw a dip, the film’s total stands at a staggering ₹90 crore, as per Sacnilk. It is likely to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the box office over the weekend.

Deepika Padukone's 15th ₹100 crore club entry

With Fighter, Deepika Padukone marks her 15th entry into the coveted ₹100 crore worldwide grossers' club. This accomplishment gains additional significance as she achieves this feat in just 25 Hindi films. From her debut hit, Om Shanti Om to the current success of Fighter, Deepika's journey in Bollywood has been filled with consistent box office successes.

Fighter weaves a tale around Shamsher Pathania played by Hrithik Roshan, fulfilling his dream to join the Indian Air Force. As he faces challenges, Patty, played by Deepika Padukone, also an Indian Air Force cadet accompanies him. The film explores their journey to becoming heroes.