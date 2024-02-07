Advertisement

Fighter which is one of the most-anticipated films of 2024 recently released on the box office. The film which features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, has effortlessly crossed the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film's earnings stand at around ₹37 crores on the first day, ₹55 crores on the second, with a projected ₹45 crores on its third day, showcasing its remarkable consistency.

Deepika Padukone's 15th ₹100 crore club entry

With Fighter, Deepika Padukone marks her 15th entry into the coveted ₹100 crore worldwide grossers' club. This accomplishment gains additional significance as she achieves this feat in just 25 Hindi films. From her debut hit, Om Shanti Om to the current success of Fighter, Deepika's journey in Bollywood has been filled with consistent box office successes.

A list of Deepika Padukone's 100 Crore Hits

Deepika Padukone consistently steers her movies into the ₹100 crore territory. From early successes like Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal to the recent triumph of Pathaan, her films resonate with audiences. This has made Deepika one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian Film Industry.

The illustrious list of Deepika's ₹100 crore worldwide grosses includes iconic films like Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, and the epic Padmaavat, further solidifying her position as a bankable and influential actress. Here's a list of all the films:

1. Om Shanti Om - Rs 149.90 crores

2. Love Aaj Kal - Rs 119.50 crores

3. Housefull - Rs 114.25 crores

4. Cocktail - Rs 125.25 crores

5. Race 2 - Rs 161.50 crores

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Rs 295.65 crores

7. Chennai Express - Rs 396 crores

8. Ram - Leela - Rs 201.50 crores

9. Happy New Year - Rs 342.75 crores

10. Piku - Rs 141.25 crores

11. Tamasha - Rs 136.65 crores

12. Bajirao Mastani - Rs 356.25 crores

13. Padmaavat - Rs 546 crores.

14. Pathaan - Rs 1040 crores

15. Fighter - Rs 100 crores and counting

All you need to know about Fighter

Fighter weaves a tale around Shamsher Pathania played by Hrithik Roshan, fulfilling his dream to join the Indian Air Force. As he faces challenges, Patty, played by Deepika Padukone, also an Indian Air Force cadet accompanies him. The film explores their journey to becoming heroes.

Since January 25, 2024, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's high-flying action-packed drama, Fighter has been captivating audiences in theatres across the country.