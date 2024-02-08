English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Hrithik Roshan birthday: Fighter makers drop behind-the-scene footage of aerial actioner

Hrithik Roshan turns 50 and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Fighter have shared a behind-the scenes video from the sets of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Hrithik Roshan
A file photo of Hrithik Roshan | Image:Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has turned 50 today and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Fighter have shared a behind-the scenes video from the sets of the film. The visual treat dropped by the film's team captured Hrithik's journey as he transformed into Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. The BTS video showcased his intense training, choreography sessions, and glimpses of his character's portrayal in the aerial actioner.

A glimpse into the making of Fighter

The behind-the-scenes video commences with Hrithik engrossed in learning choreography for the film's songs, swiftly transitioning into his rigorous physical training regimen. The visual journey evolves, revealing a chilled-out Hrithik Roshan flaunting his sculpted physique in a slow-motion sequence.

Transitioning seamlessly, the video showcases Hrithik in his character's uniform, alongside filmmaker Siddharth Anand, engaging in discussions about pivotal scenes. Concluding on a musical note, the sneak peek concludes with Hrithik skillfully playing the harmonica, accompanied by the catchy theme of the film's latest song, Heer Aasmani.

Birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan

Amid the celebration, Hrithik Roshan's parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, poured their affection with touching birthday tributes. Father Rakesh Roshan shared a recent picture, toasting "50 years of love, unforgettable memories, and many incredible achievements ahead."

Rakesh Roshan wishes son Hrithik | Image: Rakesh Roshan/Instagram

 

Mother Pinkie Roshan also shared a heartfelt note and a collage featuring Hrithik's childhood picture with his recent Fighter look, expressing love and pride for her son's incredible evolution.

Pinkie Roshan shares heartfelt post on son's birthday | Image: Pinkie Roshan/Instagram

 

Siddharth Anand recently took to his Instagram handle to post two pictures of him with Hrithik Roshan from the sets of Fighter. Sharing the photos, he wished the actor and looked back at 10 years of their collaboration. Celebrating their decade-long collaboration, he thanked Hrithik for his unwavering support. Siddharth also expressed hope for their continued journey together.

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan's past collaborations

Fighter will mark Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's third collaboration. The duo have worked together in the film titled Bang Bang that released back in 2014. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Apart from that, Hrithik and Siddharth have worked together in 2019 film War. The film was a huge success at the box office and starred Tiger Shroff opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Scheduled for release on January 25, Fighter holds significance as Siddharth Anand's latest directorial venture, coinciding with the release date of his previous film, Pathaan. This film marks Hrithik's second theatrical release post-pandemic, following Vikram Vedha.
 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement