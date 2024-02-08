Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has turned 50 today and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Fighter have shared a behind-the scenes video from the sets of the film. The visual treat dropped by the film's team captured Hrithik's journey as he transformed into Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. The BTS video showcased his intense training, choreography sessions, and glimpses of his character's portrayal in the aerial actioner.

A glimpse into the making of Fighter

The behind-the-scenes video commences with Hrithik engrossed in learning choreography for the film's songs, swiftly transitioning into his rigorous physical training regimen. The visual journey evolves, revealing a chilled-out Hrithik Roshan flaunting his sculpted physique in a slow-motion sequence.

Transitioning seamlessly, the video showcases Hrithik in his character's uniform, alongside filmmaker Siddharth Anand, engaging in discussions about pivotal scenes. Concluding on a musical note, the sneak peek concludes with Hrithik skillfully playing the harmonica, accompanied by the catchy theme of the film's latest song, Heer Aasmani.

Birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan

Amid the celebration, Hrithik Roshan's parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, poured their affection with touching birthday tributes. Father Rakesh Roshan shared a recent picture, toasting "50 years of love, unforgettable memories, and many incredible achievements ahead."

Rakesh Roshan wishes son Hrithik | Image: Rakesh Roshan/Instagram

Mother Pinkie Roshan also shared a heartfelt note and a collage featuring Hrithik's childhood picture with his recent Fighter look, expressing love and pride for her son's incredible evolution.

Pinkie Roshan shares heartfelt post on son's birthday | Image: Pinkie Roshan/Instagram

Siddharth Anand recently took to his Instagram handle to post two pictures of him with Hrithik Roshan from the sets of Fighter. Sharing the photos, he wished the actor and looked back at 10 years of their collaboration. Celebrating their decade-long collaboration, he thanked Hrithik for his unwavering support. Siddharth also expressed hope for their continued journey together.

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan's past collaborations

Fighter will mark Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's third collaboration. The duo have worked together in the film titled Bang Bang that released back in 2014. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Apart from that, Hrithik and Siddharth have worked together in 2019 film War. The film was a huge success at the box office and starred Tiger Shroff opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Scheduled for release on January 25, Fighter holds significance as Siddharth Anand's latest directorial venture, coinciding with the release date of his previous film, Pathaan. This film marks Hrithik's second theatrical release post-pandemic, following Vikram Vedha.

