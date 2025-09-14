Updated 14 September 2025 at 12:10 IST
Firing At Disha Patani's Bareilly Home Happened Twice Within 25 Hours, Republic Reveals Full Timeline Of Events
One of Disha Patani's Bareilly home neighbours revealed that a firing incident took place on Thursday morning as well. He recalled finding the bullet shells outside his house.
Firing at Disha Patani's Bareilly house took place not once but twice. Republic exclusively learned that the gunning that happened on September 12 was the second instance in 25 hours. Earlier, on Thursday morning, around 4:30 AM, one of Jagdish Patani's neighbours heard the shooting sound and found two empty shells outside his house. Speaking to Republic Bharat, Dinesh Tandon revealed that there was aerial firing outside Patani's house on Thursday. When he came out of his house around 6 AM, he found the shells, and the woman living on the first floor told him that she had heard a noise like a gunshot in the morning.
According to the source, the same Apache bike was used both times when shooting took place outside Patani's residence. Even the miscreants were the same. The miscreant driving the bike was wearing a helmet. In both incidents, the target of the miscreants was not to kill anyone; the purpose was only to spread terror. That's why only the pattern of firing changed. For the first time, bullets were fired in the air; in the second attack, firing was done directly at the house.
Disha Patani Bareilly House Firing: Full Timeline Of Events
ATTACK 1. Spot: Colony Next to Old Police Line
TIME: September 11, 4.30 AM
On the city station road, a 20-foot-wide road has come in from the side of the old police line. The 5th house belongs to Disha Patani. The actress's father, Jagdish Patani, was present with his family at the time of the firing.
ATTACK 2. Spot: Colony Next to Old Police Line
TIME: September 12, 3.30 AM
Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer, wakes up to the sound of dogs barking outside the house. When he peeked, the miscreants started firing.
Disha Patani's Father Reacts To Firing At House
Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Disha Patani's father said that the assailants fired 8-10 rounds at his Civil Lines home. He added that the gunshots were foreign-made. "...Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence...Police are making all possible efforts...Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it...The gunshots are not indigenous; they are foreign-made...I think 8-10 rounds were fired...I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility, but it is not clear yet..." he said.
Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case. Nine teams, including STF, are searching for the shooter. A sketch of the suspects is being created. They have located the suspects up to the Bhojipura toll plaza, with the possibility of fleeing to Nainital. In addition to Bareilly, STF teams from Noida and Meerut are also involved in the investigation.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 14 September 2025 at 11:51 IST