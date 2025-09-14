Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja Starrer Maintains Strong Hold, Shows Growth On First Saturday

Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja's actioner garnered positive reviews from the critics and audience, which helped the movie's business. It has formed a strong ground at the box office by showing growth on the second day. Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie also stars Manchu Manoj in an antagonist role. Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram are in the supporting roles.

Mirai box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, Teja Sajja's action adventure minted ₹13.45 crore on the second day of the release. In the Telugu language, it earned ₹10.75 crore, followed by the Hindi version at ₹2.5 crore. In Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages together, the movie earned ₹2 lakh. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹26.50 crore at the box office in India.

Mirai had an overall 18.92 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Chennai (90 per cent).

The movie is showing positive growth owing to the positive word of mouth, and seeing the pace, it might conclude its opening weekend at ₹50 crore. However, the movie is facing an indirect clash with the Japanese anime movie Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office collection day 2

The movie opened in India at ₹13 crore at the box office and showed 7.08 per cent growth on the second day. On Saturday, the movie minted ₹13.92 crore at the box office, ₹47 lakh more than what Mirai earned on the second day. In Japanese, the film earned ₹8.2 crore, followed by English language ₹2.97 crore and in the Hindi version ₹2.75 crore. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹26.92 crore.