First Video: Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Cut Cake As Newlyweds, Kriti Sanon Twins With Bridesmaids In Green

Kriti Sanon's sister and actress Nupur Sanon exchanged vows with singer Stebin Ben. The wedding ceremony took place on the lakeside in Udaipur with close friends and family in attendance. A glamorous cocktail party followed the wedding in the evening. Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were among the selected guests at the wedding, took to their Instagram stories and offered glimpses from the Udaipur venue.

The first video of the couple from the wedding ceremony has now surfaced online. In the viral clip, the bride is seen in a traditional white gown with off-shoulder sleeves. Her gown and veil had an intricate lace design. She teamed the look with statement earrings and bracelets. Stebin, on the other hand, complemented her look in an eggshell tuxedo. He paired the look with sunglasses. The newlyweds cut a three-tiered cake together and even popped open a bottle of champagne while the wedding party cheered for them.



