Updated 11 January 2026 at 10:38 IST
First Video: Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Cut Cake As Newlyweds, Kriti Sanon Twins With Bridesmaids In Green
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are finally married. The first video from the couple's Christian wedding ceremony is out now, and Kriti Sanon was also seen in the viral clip.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kriti Sanon's sister and actress Nupur Sanon exchanged vows with singer Stebin Ben. The wedding ceremony took place on the lakeside in Udaipur with close friends and family in attendance. A glamorous cocktail party followed the wedding in the evening. Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were among the selected guests at the wedding, took to their Instagram stories and offered glimpses from the Udaipur venue.
The first video of the couple from the wedding ceremony has now surfaced online. In the viral clip, the bride is seen in a traditional white gown with off-shoulder sleeves. Her gown and veil had an intricate lace design. She teamed the look with statement earrings and bracelets. Stebin, on the other hand, complemented her look in an eggshell tuxedo. He paired the look with sunglasses. The newlyweds cut a three-tiered cake together and even popped open a bottle of champagne while the wedding party cheered for them.
Also Read: Kriti Sanon Rocks Multicoloured Boho Outfit For Sister Nupur's Sangeet
Actress Kriti Sanon stunned in a teal, satin gown for the wedding. She did her hair in a ponytail and was seen making arrangements on her sister's big day. A brief glimpse of Kriti's boyfriend Kabir Bahia could also be seen in the video. Kabir Bahia also shared a picture, showing him posing with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik, both known for their recent works with Kriti. Adding more to the buzz, celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover shared glimpses from the wedding celebrations. Celebrity makeup artist Aasif Ahmed also appeared to be present at the grand wedding celebrations. In one of the pictures, Aasif could be posing in front of a mirror beautifully adorned with white flowers and soft greenery. Nupur's and Stebin's names could be seen perfectly inscribed on the mirror, bringing a romantic charm to their white wedding.
Also Read: Nupur-Stebin Are Now Married! Couple Exchanges Vows In Christian Wedding
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 11 January 2026 at 10:38 IST