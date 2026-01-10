Viral Video: Kriti Sanon Dances On Bhojpuri Song, Rocks Multicoloured Boho Lehenga Worth ₹2.8 Lakhs For Sister Nupur Sanon's Sangeet Night

Kriti Sanon has been actively taking part in the wedding festivities of her sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben. The actress-singer duo is scheduled to tie the knot on January 11 in Udaipur. The wedding party has been enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of the couple for a few days now.

Photos and videos of Kriti Sanon from Nupur Sanon's wedding go viral

On January 10, videos from the sangeet night of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben surfaced on social media. In the videos, an ethereal-looking Kriti Sanon could be seen grooving on the dance floor. The actress bedazzled in a multicoloured boho lehenga.

Kriti teamed the multi-coloured lehenga with a matching corseted blouse with a noodle strap. The outfit featured intricate embroidery and detailed mirror work. She teamed the look with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings. She also donned heavy mirror accessories in her hair, which added to her stylish look. The actress left her tresses open for the night.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma light the dance floor with a performance on Lolipop Lagelu



Any sangeet ceremony is incomplete without fiery dance performances. Kriti Sanon brought the filminess to the wedding festivities. The actress grooved to the popular Bhojpuri track Lolilop Lagelu alongside Fukrey fame Varun Sharma, and a video of the same is now viral online.



In another inside video from the sangeet night, Kriti Sanon could be dancing with her sister on Sanjna Ji Vaari Vaari. In a special performance, the actress joined forces with her mother to dedicate a special performance to Nupur. Videos of all these performances have gone viral online. Interestingly, Kriti's boyfriend Kabir Bahia is also attending the wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.



