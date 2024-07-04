sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:46 IST, July 4th 2024

From Surgery to Stunts: Raghav Juyal Shares Experience Of Shooting Intense Action Scenes For Kill

Actor Raghav Juyal shot an intense high-octane action sequence for his upcoming film Kill despite undergoing serious knee surgery before the shoot and was advised by his doctors to rest for at least six months.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Raghav Jyual
Raghav Jyual | Image: IANS
