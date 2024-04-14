Fukrey 3 is still shy of becoming the highest grossing film in the franchise at the Indian box office | Image: IMDb | Image: self

Fukrey 3’s announcement was expected to arrive in 2023, as the franchise finished ten years back in June. The cast of the film, including Pulkit Samrat, Ali Faizal, and Richa Chaddha, among others, had gotten together, and surely, an announcement from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment set the stage for the third film. While the film might have opened to strong numbers, it has steadily declined ahead of its second weekend as of late.

3 things you need to know:

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

Fukrey 2 is currently the highest-grossing film in the franchise, with ₹77 crore collection in India.

Fukrey 3 declines again

Fukrey 3 has dropped once again to the tune of 9.12% as per Sacnilk. The film minted ₹3.29 crore on its eighth day at the box office, which is a slight drop from its prior day haul of ₹3.62 crore. This trend of steady decline in Fukrey 3’s earnings began on Tuesday, as the film had suddenly slunk down to ₹4.11 crore from its Monday earnings of ₹11.69 crore. The total haul of the film stands at ₹66.19 crore nett. Here’s how the film has fared in its entire box office run so far.

Thursday-- ₹8.82 crore

Friday-- ₹7.81 crore

Saturday-- ₹11.67 crore

Sunday-- ₹15.18 crore

Monday-- ₹11.69 crore

Tuesday-- ₹4.11 crore

Wednesday– ₹3.62 crore

Thursday – ₹3.29 crore

Worldwide haul of Fukrey 3

On the global front, the Pulkit Samrat starrer is steadily progressing towards the ₹100 crore mark. The film has minted ₹82.75 crore globally, while its India gross figure stands at ₹74.25 crore. It remains to be seen whether the film will be capable of pulling in big numbers in the future or not.