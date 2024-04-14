×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 09:54 IST

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit Samrat film mints Rs 66.19 crore in 8 days

Fukrey 3 has performed decently at the box office, though the last few days for the film have been marked by constant declines in its collections.

Reported by: Nitish Vashishtha
Fukrey 3 box office collection
Fukrey 3 is still shy of becoming the highest grossing film in the franchise at the Indian box office | Image: IMDb | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fukrey 3’s announcement was expected to arrive in 2023, as the franchise finished ten years back in June. The cast of the film, including Pulkit Samrat, Ali Faizal, and Richa Chaddha, among others, had gotten together, and surely, an announcement from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment set the stage for the third film. While the film might have opened to strong numbers, it has steadily declined ahead of its second weekend as of late. 

3 things you need to know: 

  • Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. 
  • The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. 
  • Fukrey 2 is currently the highest-grossing film in the franchise, with ₹77 crore collection in India.

(Pankaj Tripathi and Pulkit Samrat among others in a poster for Fukrey 3 | Image: IMDb)

Fukrey 3 declines again

Fukrey 3 has dropped once again to the tune of 9.12% as per Sacnilk. The film minted ₹3.29 crore on its eighth day at the box office, which is a slight drop from its prior day haul of ₹3.62 crore. This trend of steady decline in Fukrey 3’s earnings began on Tuesday, as the film had suddenly slunk down to ₹4.11 crore from its Monday earnings of ₹11.69 crore. The total haul of the film stands at ₹66.19 crore nett. Here’s how the film has fared in its entire box office run so far. 

Thursday-- ₹8.82 crore 

Friday-- ₹7.81 crore

Saturday-- ₹11.67 crore

Sunday-- ₹15.18 crore

Monday-- ₹11.69 crore

Tuesday-- ₹4.11 crore

Wednesday– ₹3.62 crore

Thursday –  ₹3.29 crore

Worldwide haul of Fukrey 3

On the global front, the Pulkit Samrat starrer is steadily progressing towards the ₹100 crore mark. The film has minted ₹82.75 crore globally, while its India gross figure stands at ₹74.25 crore. It remains to be seen whether the film will be capable of pulling in big numbers in the future or not.

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 09:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

2 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

3 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

3 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

3 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo