Shreyas Talpade And 12 Others Booked By UP Police In Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud Case

The Bhogaon police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against Shreyas Talpade and 12 others in an alleged investment scam. According to the new agency ANI, the case was filed on Tuesday, February 10, after a resident of Mohalla Mishrana accused the actor and his associates of cheating him out of lakhs of rupees in the name of investment. According to the complaint, the Golmaal actor, along with his associates, allegedly duped villagers of lakhs of rupees under the guise of an investment scheme at a Mumbai bank branch located in Mohalla Mishrana, in the town.

(A file photo of Shreyas Talpade | Image: Instagram)

Following a court order, the police have now launched an investigation into the matter.

Shreyas Talpade is named in other fraud cases

This is not the first time Shreyas found himself in a soup. Last year, Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, among 22 others, were booked in an alleged fraud in the name of investment in the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society. The case was filed at the city police station based on a complaint from Babli, a resident of Baghpat, as per news agency ANI. Shreyas and Alok were the brand ambassadors of this society.

Shreyas Talpade on the work front

Shreyas Talpade is a well-known actor, director, and producer who has worked in Hindi and Marathi films. He became popular after his role in Iqbal in 2005 and later appeared in comedy films like Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal series. He was last seen in the film Azad Bharat, where he played Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He will be next seen in The Game of Girgit and Welcome to the Jungle, both slated to hit the theatres this year.