FWICE Withdraws Ban On Ranveer Singh Hours After Dhurandhar Star Sent Legal Notice To The Film Body In Don 3 Row

Hours later, the film body has withdrawn the ban on the actor, citing ‘interests and harmony of the Indian film industry'. The members of FWICE held a press conference on Wednesday in which they issued the official statement, which said, “However, over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) (respected producer body), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry. It has always been our endeavour that differences or disputes within the fraternity are resolved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and responsible cooperation rather than prolonged discord. In continuation of the same spirit of responsibility towards the industry and its members, we hereby announce the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) issued against Mr Ranveer Singh with immediate effect.”



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