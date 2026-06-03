FWICE Withdraws Ban On Ranveer Singh Hours After Dhurandhar Star Sent Legal Notice To The Film Body In Don 3 Row
The Don 3 controversy is far from over, with both sides levelling serious allegations against each other. After an extensive back and forth, the film body FWICE has withdrawn the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
FWICE's ban on Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from the Farhan Akhtar-backed Don 3 dominated social media discourse for several days. Fans of the actor blasted the film's body over their decisions, with even select industry insiders siding with the Dhurandhar star. Amid the controversy, this morning Ranveer sent a legal notice to FWICE challenging their non-cooperative notice.
Hours later, the film body has withdrawn the ban on the actor, citing ‘interests and harmony of the Indian film industry'. The members of FWICE held a press conference on Wednesday in which they issued the official statement, which said, “However, over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) (respected producer body), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry. It has always been our endeavour that differences or disputes within the fraternity are resolved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and responsible cooperation rather than prolonged discord. In continuation of the same spirit of responsibility towards the industry and its members, we hereby announce the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) issued against Mr Ranveer Singh with immediate effect.”
Also Read: Former IMPPA Prez Slams FWICE Over Ranveer's Ban, Calls It 'Hooliganism'
The statement comes after Ranveer Singh sued the film body over their non-cooperation directive. In the statement, FWICE further mentioned, “It is in this spirit of goodwill, mutual respect, and consideration for the larger interests of the industry that we have decided to withdraw the NCD issued against Mr Ranveer Singh. We also appreciate the assurance extended by IMPPA that the concerns and issues involved in the matter shall be addressed seriously and constructively with all concerned parties, with a sincere endeavour towards achieving an amicable, fair, and mutually beneficial resolution at the earliest.”
Farhan Akhtar's response in the matter is awaited.
Also Read: 'Ranveer Singh Ko Sochna Chahiye Ki Unki Kya Haisiyat Hai...': Kangana Ranaut's Blunt Take On Don 3 Controversy
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