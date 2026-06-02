'Ranveer Singh Ko Sochna Chahiye Ki Unki Kya Haisiyat Hai...': Kangana Ranaut's Blunt Take On Don 3 Controversy

Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in Mumbai on June 2. The medical drama inspired by true events is all set to release in cinema halls on June 12. At the event, Kanagana was asked about the Don 3 dispute between Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh after the latter dropped out of the film weeks before it was supposed to begin shooting. Farhan has claimed that ₹45 crore was spent in pre-production for Don 3 before Ranveer dropped out of the project. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) came on board for mediation but accused the actor of non-cooperation.

About the matter, Kangana said, "Aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur dushman na badhein. Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat hai ki unke itne dushman hai. Jeevan mein jab aap aage badhte hain toh bahut sare obstacles aate hain. Mere sath bhi itna hua hai and look today I'm doing well. Meri bhi gaadi achi chal rahi hai. Kuch nahi hota. Everything is going to be fine eventually."

Advertisement

The controversy has seen celebs and filmmakers taking sides. Manoj Bajpayee recently said that he hopes the issue gets resolved amicably. Despite three notices from FWICE, Ranveer, fresh off the success of the Dhurandhar movies, did not respond, said BN Tiwari, President of FWICE. The trade union and umbrella organisation for film and television workers in India has also asked its four lakh plus workers not to work with Ranveer as it issued a non-cooperation directive against him.

Reportedly, Ranveer has a cameo role in Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. His next as a leading man is the zombie apocalypse thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta.