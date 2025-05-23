Ganapath Actor Accuses Pooja Entertainment Of ₹3 Lakh Non-payment For 2 Years, Calls Vashu Bhagnani's Company 'Unprofessional And Shameful'

Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath is back in the news, and no, it's not re-releasing in the theatres. The movie is grabbing headlines as one of the actors from the film, Faraz Khan, has accused Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of his ₹3 lakh dues for nearly two years. He has also threatened the production house that if they fail to pay, then he will take legal action against them and expose them in public. In the film, Faraz plays the role of Thabeel.

Pooja Entertainment is in trouble again

Taking to his Instagram handle, Faraz Khan has shared a five-page post about the matter. He explained in detail how he fulfilled his contractual obligations and still isn't being paid his remaining amount, whereas his co-star Armaan Khera, whom he described as his on-screen twin, received the full payment on time. "My counterpart in the film, Armaan Khera, and I appear in nearly every scene together-like on-screen twins. He has been paid in full. I have not. Despite completing all my professional obligations from November 2021 to July 2023, I am still owed 3,00,000 (Rs.1,50,000 each via Invoice Nos. 01324 and 01325) by J&H Movies Ltd, the company handling payments for this project," he wrote.

He further named the employees who misled him continuously about his due payment. "Your employees – AJ, Zahir Shah and now Omkar Pathak - have continuously misled me. I've been patient. I've asked politely. I've waited. But enough is enough," he wrote.

"Let it be known: ALL above-the-line cast and crew have been paid, many of them exorbitant fees. But when it comes to paying the 'small guy'-me-you choose to play games. This is not just unprofessional. It is shameful," he continued.

He further warned them of legal action if they failed to pay his dues. "I will file an official legal claim against you. Speak to the media about this experience. Continue to expose this behaviour on every platform available to me."

He concluded his note with a stern warning, "Pay your people. Honour your copntracts. Stop harassing independent artists."

While sharing the post, in the caption, he called for other artists or a crew member who has faced a similar treatment to join him in voicing Pooja Entertainment's mistreatment.