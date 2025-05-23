Vijay Kanakamedala Faces Fans' Wrath For Allegedly Poking Fun At Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan, Bhairavam Director Pens Apology

Director Vijay Kanakamedala is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith. However, this is not the reason the director is in the news. He is facing the wrath of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan fans after his old Facebook post resurfaced on the internet, leaving the mega fans angry. They are calling for a boycott of Bhairavam. Now, the actor has penned an apology note to save his film and stated that he never posted and believes his account was hacked.

Did Vijay Kanakamedala make fun of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in his old post?

In 2011, Vijay Kanakamedala allegedly shared a poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's movie Paa with Chiranjeevi and Ram's faces morphed on it, and the title reads Chaa. Instead of R Balki's name, the poster reads, "Written and directed by Allu Aravind". Sharing the edited poster, he wrote, "samajika nayam presents Chaaaaaaaa.” The poster has now been taken down, but the screengrabs are going viral on the internet.

A user shared the post and wrote, "No apology will make up for these filthy acts. Unanimously #BoycottBhairavam and TFI should call for a ban on this director, #VijayKanakamedala." Another wrote, "Don’t worry nobody will watch this movie anyways!!"

Vijay Kanakamedala pens an apology

On seeing the boycott trending and gaining traction, Vijay took to his X handle to address the issue and penned along note elaborating on his relationship with the mega family. He stated that his account must have been hacked as he hasn't dropped any such post on his Facebook. "I have been trolled a little on social media since we released the trailer of Bhairavam on 18 May. Mega fans were supportive of me. But today, without my knowledge, I came to know that Mega fans have also been trolling me for a post on Facebook in 2011. It was not my post…something happened, I must have been hacked," he wrote.

Opening up about his relations with Pawan Kalyan and their nephew Sai Dharam Tej, he wrote, "I worked for Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh, he supported me a lot then. At the same time, he also introduced me to Sai Dharam Tej (aka Sai Durgha Tej) and asked me to direct him if I have a good story. I have a good relationship with Tej, he calls me anna (elder brother). Why would I alienate Mega fans like that?”

Apologising to his fans, he wrote, "It was posted on my social media, it happened whether I knew it or not…it was hacked. Still, it’s my social media page, and I take responsibility. I will ensure it doesn’t happen again. Someone trolling my film might have hacked it. As one of you, I sincerely apologise.”

