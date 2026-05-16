Golmaal 5: Is Akshay Kumar Charging ₹40 Crore Fee For 22-Day Shoot? Makers Break Silence

Rohit Shetty is busy shooting for his next film, Golmaal 5, belonging to the hit franchise of Golmaal. The film marks the return of Sharman Joshi, who was part of the first instalment. The recurring cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tushar Kapoor. However, the exciting factor is Akshay Kumar, who is the new entry in the film and would portray the antagonist role. As the film is in the shooting stage, a report is doing the rounds that Akshay is being paid a massive fee for his role. However, the makers have now issued a clarification refuting the rumours.

How much is Akshay Kumar being paid for Golmaal 5?

According to a source close to the news agency IANS, Akshay is being paid around ₹35-40 crore for 18-22 days of shoot. It is more than Ajay Devgn's upfront fees because he is on a profit-sharing basis. However, the spokesperson for Rohit Shetty Picturez has now issued a clarification.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the spokesperson shared that the claims around Akshay's fees are false and purely speculative. "The commercials of the film are confidential in nature and are never disclosed publicly by any of the core parties associated with the project. Any numbers, figures or financial details currently being reported are strictly rumours and untrue. We are making this film with a lot of love for all of you. All we request is your support in this journey," the spokesperson added.

All about Golmaal 5

The Golmaal films have been entertaining audiences for nearly two decades, beginning with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006. The success of Golmaal prompted Rohit to expand the franchise with the second, third and fourth parts. The makers are eyeing to release the film in early 2027 if everything goes as planned.